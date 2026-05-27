Police in Wenatchee responded to a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Stabbing Reported at Mission and Ferry Streets

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Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said it happened around 2 p.m. at the corner of Mission and Ferry streets.

Victim Treated and Released by EMS

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Police arrived to find a victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Chance said the victim received treatment from EMS and was later released.

Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges

Chance adds that officers arrested one suspect for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident, but declined to identify the person.

Police: No Threat to Public

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and there is no threat to the general public.

Traffic Disruption in Downtown Wenatchee

The incident shut down traffic in the area for approximately 40 minutes while police processed the scene.