A gas leak shut down portions of South Chelan and South Mission Streets on Tuesday afternoon.

What Caused the Gas Leak?

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Operations Chief Andy Davidson said it happened just after 2 p.m. when construction crews in the area drilled into the line, which caused natural gas to leak into the basement of the Vradenburg Apartments on Yakima Street.

"That's a real problem, because with natural gas it wants to expand and dissipate, but when it's contained, it's extremely flammable," Davidson said. "Cascade Natural Gas has crimped the line, and the PUD has secured power to the building, which lowers our index of concern greatly."

Evacuations and Safety Measures

Davidson said fire crews evacuated almost everyone from the apartment, some nearby residences, and the police department. RiverCom 911 went into a shelter-in-place due to the hazard.

He said his team's job now is to ventilate the building with high-pressure fans and monitor the building until it is safe to re-enter.

Streets Closed and Public Advised to Avoid Area

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as much as possible while crews stabilize the building.