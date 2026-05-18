Meet the brown tabby Mari Mari, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week

She is a big, beautiful tabby with a big heart to match her size. Mari Mari forms deep bonds with her people and shows her love by following you from room to room, curling up nearby, and purring loudly when you pet her.

She can be a bit shy at first with new people and will prefer to observe visitors from a safe hiding spot. But once she decides you’re part of her circle, her affectionate side shines through. Mari Mari enjoys being a lap cat and loves settling next to or even on top of her favorite human, purring away. She will also enjoy catnip and batting around small ball toys.

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Mari Mari has lived with other adult cats and would do well in a calm home where she can take her time fitting in. With patience and love, Mari Mari will be a loyal, affectionate companion who will keep you company.

MARI MARI

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0060316041

Mari Mari is the WVHS Pet of the Week Mari Mari is the WVHS Pet of the Week loading...

If you’re looking for a gentle, devoted cat who will reward your patience with endless purrs, cuddles, and quiet companionship, Mari Mari might be a purrfect match.

Find a gallery of cats available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577