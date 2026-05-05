Jo has been selected as the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.

He is a sweet, gentle dog with adorable floppy ears that bounce when he walks, and they will make you smile every time. Jo enjoys the simple pleasures in life, like his ball and taking nice long strolls where he can take in the interesting smells, and relaxing in the sunshine.

Once he’s gotten a stimulating walk, Jo is more than happy to settle in for some well-earned pets and a tasty treat or two.

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If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share walks, sunshine, and quiet time with, Jo might make a perfect addition to your family. He is one of almost 30 dogs waiting for new homes at the Wenatchee Humane Society. Look for details on how to meet Jo or adopt any dog at WVHS listed below

Meet JO

Dog Breed: Anatolian Shepherd

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0060589614

Jo is ready to hit the trails/ Image: WVHS Jo is ready to hit the trails/ Image: WVHS loading...

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577