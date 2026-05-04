If you're anything like me, you've been waiting for an excuse to get out and see a concert this summer. Live Nation just gave you one.

What the $30 Concert Ticket Deal Includes

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The concert giant is offering $30 tickets, with zero fees, to a slate of major shows at Washington and Seattle-area venues this summer and fall. The deal covers more than a dozen concerts spanning rock, pop, reggae, and metal.

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Participating Washington Concert Venues

Not only is there a concert for everybody, but there is a wide range of concert venues. Performances will take place at White River Amphitheatre, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, Climate Pledge Arena, and WAMU Theater.

Promotion Follows Legal Scrutiny

The announcement comes after an April jury verdict finding it an illegal monopoly overcharging fans, and a $9.9 million settlement for deceptive, hidden ticket fees and "gouging."

How Long the Ticket Deal Lasts

In response, Live Nation is trying to smooth things over with concertgoers.

Discounted tickets are on sale through Tuesday, May 5.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of $30 concerts in Washington this summer!