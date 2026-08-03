Otis is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week, and he is waiting for a new home along with about 70 other cats and kittens.

Check out the gallery below of all of the cats waiting adoption but first, here is a WVHS's profile of Otis

Otis is a friendly and charming 8-year-old cat with a striking white coat accented by tabby ears and a tabby tail. He’s the kind of companion who enjoys being part of your daily life, whether he’s looking for pets or finding the perfect cozy spot to relax.

One of Otis’s favorite hobbies is hiding under blankets or inside boxes—a habit he’s loved ever since he was a kitten. Don’t be surprised if you find a mysterious lump under a blanket or hear a rustle from inside a cardboard box. It’s just Otis enjoying one of his favorite pastimes.

Otis has spent time as both an indoor and outdoor cat and appreciates having space to explore and lounge. He loves attention and happily soaks up gentle pets, but he prefers to keep all four paws on the ground. Being picked up isn’t his favorite thing, though he’s more than happy to curl up in your lap when he’s the one who decides it’s cuddle time.

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If you’re looking for a sweet, easygoing cat with a playful personality, a love for cozy hideouts, and plenty of affection to share, Otis is ready to make himself at home with his forever family.

Meet Otis at Wenatchee Humane Society shelter Meet Otis at Wenatchee Humane Society shelter

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 8 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0061204235

Find a gallery of cats available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter