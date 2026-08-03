Wenatchee Veterans Office Running Shorter Hours Through August
Due to staffing shortages in August, the Chelan County Veterans Service Office will be open for limited hours this month.
The office, located at 428 Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee, will be open with temporary hours during August, from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The limited hours also mean the office will be limited in the services it can provide in August. If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran, stop in during open hours and leave a message. An office employee can provide contact information to use in the interim, including contact information for veteran service officers in other counties who may be able to assist with an immediate need.
Veterans and veteran families may also contact the county’s office via an online form or by filling out a paper form at the office. During closed hours, the paper form will be located next to the mailbox at the office located at 428 Orondo Ave.
The office can provide veterans and their families support, such as emergency funds and coordinating resources, and explain how to apply for local and state veteran benefits, including
Financial support
Education
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Home loans
Life insurance
Pension
Health care
Burial benefits
Records Requests
Honorably discharged veterans who served in any branch of the US military may be eligible for services, subject to state residency requirements, length of service standards, and income guidelines. Spouses and minor children of veterans may also be eligible for various Chelan County Veterans Services.