Due to staffing shortages in August, the Chelan County Veterans Service Office will be open for limited hours this month.

The office, located at 428 Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee, will be open with temporary hours during August, from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The limited hours also mean the office will be limited in the services it can provide in August. If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran, stop in during open hours and leave a message. An office employee can provide contact information to use in the interim, including contact information for veteran service officers in other counties who may be able to assist with an immediate need.

Veterans and veteran families may also contact the county’s office via an online form or by filling out a paper form at the office. During closed hours, the paper form will be located next to the mailbox at the office located at 428 Orondo Ave.

Chelan County Veterans Services Chelan County Veterans Services

The office can provide veterans and their families support, such as emergency funds and coordinating resources, and explain how to apply for local and state veteran benefits, including

Financial support

Education

Veteran Readiness and Employment

Home loans

Life insurance

Pension

Health care

Burial benefits

Records Requests

Honorably discharged veterans who served in any branch of the US military may be eligible for services, subject to state residency requirements, length of service standards, and income guidelines. Spouses and minor children of veterans may also be eligible for various Chelan County Veterans Services.