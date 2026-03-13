The 2026 concert season is taking shape at the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre, with multiple major artists and multi-day music festivals scheduled throughout the summer.

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The venue overlooking the Columbia River regularly draws fans from across Washington and the Pacific Northwest for its large outdoor shows and camping festivals. Several big performances are already on the calendar for 2026, with more announcements possible later in the year.

Below is a look at the major concerts and festivals currently scheduled at the Gorge in 2026.

2026 Gorge Amphitheatre Concert Schedule

May 9 — Martin Garrix

The internationally known EDM producer kicks off the Gorge’s summer season with a stop on his Americas tour.

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May 23–24 — Griztronics Festival

A new bass music festival headlined by GRiZ and Subtronics over Memorial Day weekend.

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May 29–31 — Brandi Carlile

The Grammy-winning Washington artist performs a three-night run of her “Echoes Through the Canyon” shows.

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June 5–6 — RÜFÜS DU SOL

The electronic group brings a two-night performance to the Gorge.

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June 27–28 — Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge

The popular electronic dance music festival returns for two nights of DJs, art installations and camping.

July 24–25 — Chris Stapleton



Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show tour to the venue for two nights with special guest Grace Potter.

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Aug. 14–16 — Bass Canyon Festival

One of the Northwest’s largest bass music festivals returns for a three-day event.

Sept. 4–6 — Dave Matthews Band

The band’s annual Labor Day weekend residency at the Gorge continues with three nights of performances.

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Sept. 11–13 — Above & Beyond – ABGT700

A special multi-day celebration of the group’s “Group Therapy” series.

Sept. 26 — Jack Johnson

Johnson is currently scheduled to close out the 2026 Gorge concert season.

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Additional shows are often announced throughout the spring and summer, meaning the Gorge’s 2026 lineup could continue to expand in the coming months.