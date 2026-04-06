Some of the stars of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will perform in Wenatchee next month and a local skater will return home to skate with the Stars On Ice Tour.

The facility has announced Wenatchee’s own Liam Kapeikis will join the cast of figure skating stars scheduled to participate.

U.S. team member Kapeikis will appear along with tour headliners Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin and ice dance pair Madison Chock & Evan Bates

The 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice is May 22nd, 7:00pm, at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

Kapeikis, 21, lives in Blaine, WA, and trains in Richmond, British Columbia. e got his start in competitive figure skating through the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club.

U.S. Figure Skating lists some of his accomplishments.

U.S. junior bronze medalist (2020)

U.S. intermediate bronze medalist (2018)

U.S. juvenile pewter medalist (2017)

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The Stars On Ice Tour offers fans a rare opportunity to witness some of the world’s most accomplished and artistically gifted skating champions performing both individual and ensemble routines.

The 2026 Stifel Stars On Ice tour will bring some of the biggest names from the recently completed Winter Olympics in Italy to Wenatchee.

Olympic Champion and Olympic Team Gold Medalist Alysa Liu is also the reigning World Champion and two-time U.S. Champion. She earned the first U.S. women’s Olympic gold in Milan since 2002.

is also the reigning World Champion and two-time U.S. Champion. She earned the first U.S. women’s Olympic gold in Milan since 2002. Olympic Team Gold and Ice Dance Silver Medalists Madison Chock & Evan Bates are three-time reigning World Champions and seven-time reigning U.S. Champions.

are three-time reigning World Champions and seven-time reigning U.S. Champions. Olympic Team Gold Medalist, reigning three-time World Champion, and four-time U.S. Champion Ilia Malinin , the “Quad God,” anchored the U.S. Team’s second consecutive Olympic Gold in Milan.

, the “Quad God,” anchored the U.S. Team’s second consecutive Olympic Gold in Milan. Olympic Team Gold Medalist and reigning three-time U.S. Champion Amber Glenn

Alysa Liu/Getty Images Alysa Liu/Getty Images loading...

Ilia Malinin/ Getty Images Ilia Malinin/ Getty Images loading...

The Stars On Ice Tour also features

Olympic Team Gold Medalists and U.S. Champions Ellie Kam & Danny O’Shea; 2026 Olympic Team member, world silver medalist, and U.S. Champion Isabeau Levito: Olympic Team Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown, 2026 Olympian Andrew Torgashev; and 2026 Olympians Emily Chan & Spencer Howe. 2026 U.S. Olympic Ice Dancers Christina Carreira & Anthony Ponomarenko

The Stars On Ice Tour was founded 4 decades ago by figure skating icon Scott Hamilton, and the tour has performed over 1,500 shows. Past Tour performers include Olympic gold medalists Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Tara Lipinski, and Nathan Chen.

Stifel Stars on Ice tickets for the Wenatchee tour date are on sale now. Prices start at $45.00 (additional fees apply), with limited on-ice seating available, and can be purchased via www.starsonice.com and www.towntoyotacenter.com.