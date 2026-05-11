An evening of student music and art hits the Apple Capital Loop Trail this Friday.

Performance Locations Along the Trail

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Wenatchee School District invites families, staff, and community members to the Wenatchee School District Arts Festival. Attendees will be able to stroll the trail and stop at four performance locations - the Linden Tree, 5th Street Picnic Shelter, Splash Pad, and Apple Playground - where students from across the district will perform.

Music and Art Featured at the Festival

The lineup includes elementary and middle school choirs, orchestras, jazz ensembles, mariachi, and folklorico groups, culminating with performances by the Wenatchee High School Band and Orchestra. There will also be student artwork on display and students will create art at locations along the trail throughout the evening.

Organizers Highlight Student Talent

"This event is about more than a performance — it's about taking our students' talent out of the four walls of school and sharing it with the whole community. We want neighbors, families, and anyone who loves the arts to come out, enjoy a beautiful evening on the trail, and see firsthand how incredible our students are," said district strings teacher and co-organizer of the event Kelsey Lodge.

How Levy Funding Supports Arts Programs

The Arts Festival is made possible in part by community support of the district's levy, which funds music and arts teachers and programming across all Wenatchee schools.

Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the arts outside.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.

You can find the full event schedule and map on the district's website.