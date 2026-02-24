Wenatchee School District is looking for members to help design the next high school.

The District is planning a bond for the November election to address the aging Wenatchee High School and replace HVAC systems at seven district schools.

Why Wenatchee High School Needs Replacement

An independent facilities assessment rated the current WHS building, built in 1972, as "Poor" (49.65 out of 100) and the building is operating at 104% capacity with core systems exceeding their designed lifespan.

What the Bond Would Address

With that in mind, the District is assembling a committee to review and provide input on critical design decisions, including whether to keep the existing gyms, pool, and auditorium or include them in a complete rebuild, as well as positioning and layout of the building on the existing site.

How the Design Committee Will Work

The District said committee members will help ensure the future high school serves students, staff, and the community for generations to come by representing diverse perspectives and needs.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help design a high school for the next 50 years in our community," said Superintendent Kory Kalahar. "We're looking for committed community members who bring diverse perspectives and are willing to engage thoughtfully with design concepts. Key decisions—like whether to preserve and incorporate existing facilities such as the gyms, pool, and auditorium, or how to position the building on our current site—will benefit enormously from community input. This committee's voice will be invaluable as we work to create a school that truly serves our students' needs."

How to Apply and Key Deadlines

Committee members must be able to attend approximately six evening meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. in mid-March. The committee will meet approximately every two weeks.

The District is seeking applicants who represent various aspects of the community, which can include parents, students, staff, business owners, taxpayers, alumni, or others.

The District will partner with Integrus Architecture, a Washington-based architectural firm, to facilitate the advisory committee and lead comprehensive outreach and engagement efforts.

Applications are due March 4, and applicants will be notified the following day if they are selected.