Kids are back in school, and the Wenatchee School District (WSD) is implementing a unique safety awareness campaign to ensure their safety while traveling to and from their school.

The public will see yard signs in school zones with the message "Slower Is Safer." The WSDistrict announced in a news release it is partnering with law enforcement and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission Target Zero to improve safety at school crossings and key pedestrian corridors throughout the district.

"Slower is Safer" is used by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) as part of its Target Zero strategy, which aims to end traffic deaths and serious injuries in Washington State.

The campaign will also involve high-visibility enforcement efforts by the Wenatchee Police Department focused on speeding, seatbelt use, and distracted driving.

Get our free mobile app

School Supt. Kory Kalahar says the safety of children is a team effort.

“The safety of our students is paramount. We're hopeful these yard signs will remind drivers to slow down near bus stops, crosswalks, and in school zones.” -- Kory Kalahar

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission paid for the signs and provided 50 signs to the WSD. They will be placed in high-visibility areas on district property within the district's 15 school zones.