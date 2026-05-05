Wenatchee School District is still searching for public input in the design of its possible new high school.

READ MORE: WHS Tours Ahead of Bond Proposal

The District said it is collecting input through an online form as part of its community-driven design process for a new high school. The form is open to everyone, including parents, students, staff, and community members.

The District is seeking a $294 million bond to fund the new high school. The extent of the new design, whether they will renovate the current school or go with a rebuild on a new site, has not been determined.

Why a New High School Is Being Considered

Officials say the high school was built in the 1970s for a smaller student population and is showing its age. Classrooms and learning spaces no longer support modern teaching methods or today's technology. Career and Technical Education programs are limited and lack the hands-on spaces students need to prepare for college and careers.

Details of the Proposed $294 Million Bond

The District said input from families, staff, and community members helped shape the proposed bond. It's based on a detailed study of school conditions, costs, and long-term needs. The bond focuses on top priorities: a new Wenatchee High School with modern classrooms, expanded CTE programs, and healthier learning environments.

"We want to hear from everyone," said Superintendent Kory Kalahar. "This is our community's school, and the design should reflect what matters most to the people of Wenatchee."

Community input will help shape the design, which the Board of Directors is expected to consider at its June 23 meeting. At that time, the board is scheduled to pass a resolution including the school design and bond amount to be placed before voters on the November 2026 ballot.

How to Submit Public Input

You can share your input at wenatcheeschools.org.