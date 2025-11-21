Students attending Wenatchee High School now have more opportunities to earn college credit.

What is the Accelerated Pathways Program?

The enhancement of the "Accelerated Pathways" program will allow students to take College in the High School classes to earn credit or complete a full Associate of Arts and Science degree without leaving the WHS campus.

"Students no longer have to choose between earning college credit and being part of their high school community," said WHS Principal Donna Moser. "Through Accelerated Pathways, they can walk across the graduation stage having already completed one to two years of college—all without missing out on the high school student experience."

Three Pathways to College Readiness

The Accelerated Pathways program offers students three new routes to college readiness.

The first is the two-year college degree at WHS, which would allow graduating students to transfer to a four-year university as a junior. Students can also complete specialized associate degrees in high-demand fields such as Early Childhood Education or Engineering Technology, with most coursework completed at WHS and the remainder at Wenatchee Valley College.

The next option for students involves completing their General Education Requirements, allowing students to complete core college classes accredited through Central Washington University that transfer to any Washington State Public university, enabling them to begin their majors immediately as college freshmen.

Career & Technical Education Certifications

Students can also gain industry certifications in Career & Technical Education to enhance real-world skills with hands-on experience through job shadows and internships, graduating high school workforce-ready with credentials valued by employers.

All college courses offered through the Accelerated Pathways program are completely free.

The program requires a minimum GPA of 2.5 for college degree programs and 2.0 for CTE programs.