Wenatchee High School has a new leader at the helm of its Fastpitch program.

The high school announced Taylor Files as the Head Coach effective this spring.

Who Is Taylor Files?

Files joined the Panthers this fall as an interim slowpitch coach.

"I am thrilled to hire Taylor to coach fastpitch for the Panthers," said BJ Kuntz, Athletic and Activities Director. "She has the ability to connect and support our students while also having high expectations of accountability and respect. Coach Files will be a great addition to our Panther Head Coaching staff!"

Files is a recent graduate of Central Washington University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Prior to her time at CWU, she earned an Associate of Arts from Wenatchee Valley College.

Files’ Playing Career and Coaching Background

As a player, Files earned all-league honors at Eastmont High School as a pitcher. She continued her playing career at Wenatchee Valley College, where she played as a starting pitcher and helped lead the Knights to the Northwest Athletic Conference Championship. Files earned 2nd Team All-NWAC recognition during her time with WVC.

Files also served as a coach with the NCW Sundevils.

Why Wenatchee High Chose Files

"Taylor's playing experience at the highest levels of community college softball, combined with her education background, makes her an ideal fit for our program," Kuntz added. "She understands what it takes to compete and succeed, and she's committed to helping our student-athletes reach their full potential."

The Panthers softball schedule begins March 17 against Ephrata.