Wenatchee High School announces a leadership change for its Slowpitch Softball program.

Experienced Coaches Step Into Leadership Roles

Athletic Director BJ Kuntz said they are appointing Coach Taylor Files and Coach Bob Sanford for the 2025-26 season.

"We are thrilled that Coach Files and Coach Sanford are stepping in to lead the slowpitch softball program," Kuntz said. "Their combined experience and passion for developing student-athletes will be invaluable to our slowpitch program. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our team."

Taylor Files: From All-Big 9 Pitcher to Coach

Files played softball at Eastmont High School and earned First-Team All Big-9 pitcher honors. At Wenatchee Valley College, Coach Files was a starting pitcher and recognized as a Second-Team All-NWAC Pitcher. Her coaching experience includes private pitching lessons and serving as a head coach for the NCW Sundevils 14U team.

Bob Sanford Brings 12 Years of Coaching Experience

Sanford has 12 years of experience coaching youth softball. He said he is inspired by the opportunity to serve student-athletes at Wenatchee High School.