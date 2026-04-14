Tuesday Morning Fire Damages Pest Control Business In Wenatchee

Fire damaged a pest control business on the south side of Wenatchee early Tuesday.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department tells KPQ News crews responded to the blaze at just after 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Crescent Street and arrived to find flames on the north side of the building.

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Firefighters soon discovered that the flames had also spread to portions of the structure's interior and utilized an extant firewall at the rear of the building to halt the fire's progress.

Fire Chief Brian Brett says it took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the blaze and they remained at the scene until around 6:50 a.m.

Brett says the fire caused significant heat damage to the exterior façade of the building, as well as to its frontal interior, along with some structural damage.

He added that despite the nature of the business where the fire was located, no volatile chemicals were involved in the blaze nor were any such materials a concern to firefighters at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.