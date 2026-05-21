The Wenatchee Patriotic Council, American Legion, and VFW will host four Memorial Day ceremonies in the Wenatchee area on Monday, May 25th.

Organizer and Viet Nam vet Ron Kurpuis lost 41 shipmates in an explosion in 1966 while serving off the coast of Viet Nam. He tries to honor the memory of his fellow sailors while making sure younger generations understand that others paid the ultimate price for the country.

"I don't know how I can bring that feeling to the next generation, but they have to learn what the sacrifices were that give them all of the freedoms they have today."

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He and fellow organizer Robin Thompson encourage parents to bring their children to any of the local observances.

"We have to teach the next generation what it's all about. The people who we are honoring, they did it for us, and we can't forget that," said Kurpuis.

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The mayors of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee will preside over ceremonies in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery at 9am and the Wenatchee Cemetery at 10:15am.

A ceremony honoring those lost at sea will be held at 11:30am at the Pybus Boat Launch in Riverfront Park. The Memorial Day ceremonies continue at noon with a rifle salute and program at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee.

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