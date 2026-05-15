Weekend Fun In Downtown Wenatchee
Downtown Wenatchee will be a hub of activity with several free events on Saturday.
The public can take in everything from great food and live music, to high-speed thrills and a look towards the future
Celebrating Culture
La Terraza on the Ave celebrates the region's Hispanic heritage with live music, folkloric dance, delicious food, local artists & vendors, and a tequila garden. The all-day event runs from 12 noon to 10 pm.
High-Speed Racing
The Tour de Bloom criterium bike race will race around a course in downtown Wenatchee. Enjoy the action from a spot on the sidewalk or the Tour de Bloom beer garden. Racing starts at 10:30 am and goes until 8 pm.
A New Museum Groundbreaking
The groundbreaking celebration for the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center's two-year remodeling project is a free family-friendly event. Activities start at 9am with a rummage sale, followed by live entertainment, a salmon bake and food trucks, museum tours, and the final performance of the museum pipe organ before the building is closed for renovations. The groundbreaking ceremony for the $30 million project is at 11am
- 9:00: Rummage Sale Early Access. omb through selected museum items for a piece of history. $10 entry fee until 10:00am; collection pieces will not be included
- 10:00: Rummage Sale opens without admission fee; collection pieces will not be included
- 10:00: Live presentation of Hot August Nights: 1776
- 10:15: Live music begins with dancers from Lewis and Clark Elementary School
- 11:00: Groundbreaking ceremony
- 11:30: Salmon bake
- Noon: Food trucks open
- Noon: An Daire Irish dancers
- 12:30: Behind-the-scenes self-guided tours of the Museum
- 1:00: Aztec dancers
- 2:00: Wenatchee High School Mariachi performs
- 2:00-4:00: Pipe organ is played
Ongoing kids’ activities include a construction zone, archaeology dig, face painting, and more. Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is at 127 S. Mission Street
See more details on these events through the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce
Major Laughs From Saturday Night Live Alumnus Jay Pharoah
Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Jay Pharoah will perform at 7:30pm at Numerica Performing Arts Center
With street closures and so many events overlapping and the expected large crowds, plan to arrive early for the best available parking.