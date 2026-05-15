Downtown Wenatchee will be a hub of activity with several free events on Saturday.

The public can take in everything from great food and live music, to high-speed thrills and a look towards the future

Celebrating Culture

La Terraza on the Ave celebrates the region's Hispanic heritage with live music, folkloric dance, delicious food, local artists & vendors, and a tequila garden. The all-day event runs from 12 noon to 10 pm.

High-Speed Racing

The Tour de Bloom criterium bike race will race around a course in downtown Wenatchee. Enjoy the action from a spot on the sidewalk or the Tour de Bloom beer garden. Racing starts at 10:30 am and goes until 8 pm.

Get our free mobile app

A New Museum Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking celebration for the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center's two-year remodeling project is a free family-friendly event. Activities start at 9am with a rummage sale, followed by live entertainment, a salmon bake and food trucks, museum tours, and the final performance of the museum pipe organ before the building is closed for renovations. The groundbreaking ceremony for the $30 million project is at 11am

9:00: Rummage Sale Early Access. omb through selected museum items for a piece of history. $10 entry fee until 10:00am; collection pieces will not be included

10:00: Rummage Sale opens without admission fee; collection pieces will not be included

10:00: Live presentation of Hot August Nights: 1776

10:15: Live music begins with dancers from Lewis and Clark Elementary School

11:00: Groundbreaking ceremony

11:30: Salmon bake

Noon: Food trucks open

Noon: An Daire Irish dancers

12:30: Behind-the-scenes self-guided tours of the Museum

1:00: Aztec dancers

2:00: Wenatchee High School Mariachi performs

2:00-4:00: Pipe organ is played

Ongoing kids’ activities include a construction zone, archaeology dig, face painting, and more. Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is at 127 S. Mission Street

See more details on these events through the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

Major Laughs From Saturday Night Live Alumnus Jay Pharoah

Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Jay Pharoah will perform at 7:30pm at Numerica Performing Arts Center

With street closures and so many events overlapping and the expected large crowds, plan to arrive early for the best available parking.