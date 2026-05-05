Police Release Identity Of Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Wenatchee Crash

Police Release Identity Of Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Wenatchee Crash

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Police officials in Wenatchee have released the identity of a motorcyclist who was killed in a two-vehicle accident last Friday (May 1).

The Wenatchee Police Department says 70-year-old David Borges of Wenatchee was riding northbound on North Western Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. when a pickup truck driven by 61-year-old Byron Jones of East Wenatchee attempted a left turn onto Locust Avenue and the two vehicles collided.

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Borges suffered traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Jones was uninjured.

Investigators say intoxicants were not a factor in the wreck, which caused several blocks of Western Avenue to close for a number of hours.

Police say the collision remains under investigation and no citations of fault have been issued in the wake of the crash.

America's Worst States for Motorcycle Safety

Easton & Easton Law Offices ranked the most dangerous states for motorcyclists in 2025 using crash data from NHTSA and IIHS. Factors included fatal crash rates, deaths per 10,000 bikes, and impaired driving. Each factor was weighted, normalized, and totaled for a final score, with higher scores meaning greater danger for riders. For EastonLawOffices.com's full methodology and additional insights, see the link in America's Worst State for Motorcycle Safety.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: fatality collision, motorcycle, news, wenatchee
Categories: KPQ News

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