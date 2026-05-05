Police Release Identity Of Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Wenatchee Crash

Police officials in Wenatchee have released the identity of a motorcyclist who was killed in a two-vehicle accident last Friday (May 1).

The Wenatchee Police Department says 70-year-old David Borges of Wenatchee was riding northbound on North Western Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. when a pickup truck driven by 61-year-old Byron Jones of East Wenatchee attempted a left turn onto Locust Avenue and the two vehicles collided.

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Borges suffered traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Jones was uninjured.

Investigators say intoxicants were not a factor in the wreck, which caused several blocks of Western Avenue to close for a number of hours.

Police say the collision remains under investigation and no citations of fault have been issued in the wake of the crash.