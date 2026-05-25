Chelan PUD Project To Cause Delays On U.S. Hwy 2 Near Peshastin, Leavenworth

Drivers on U.S. Highway 2 in the Upper Valley will likely encounter delays on Wednesday, May 27.

The Chelan County PUD says the slowdowns will be caused by a project to remove hazardous trees and tree branches from powerlines along the roadway.

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PUD officials say crews will be active near the Peshastin Bridge and in the 11000 block of the highway to the east of Leavenworth.

Motorists should plan for single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in these areas throughout the day until the work is completed.