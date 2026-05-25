One Dead, Another Injured After “Mid-Air Collision” While Skydiving Over Adams County

One person is dead and another has injuries following a skydiving accident in Adams County on Sunday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency at around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Schoessler Road near Ritzville, where they arrived to find one person deceased and another with serious injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say it was soon learned that both victims had been part of a mid-air collision that occurred while they were skydiving.

The injured person was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, while the deceased individual was transferred to the care of the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Sheriff's officials say the identity of the decedent is being withheld until the appropriate next-of-kin notifications can be made, and the incident is now under investigation.