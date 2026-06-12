Bodies Of Two Missing Boaters Pulled From Twin Lakes In Ferry County

The bodies of two men who went missing in Ferry County late last month have been recovered.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the two men had been boating on Twin Lakes near the town of Inchelium on May 30, when its believed they both went overboard from their vessel.

On Tuesday (June 9), the Colville Tribal Natural Resources Department requested the assistance of the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office Dive Team in searching for the pair, who were both found the following day (Wednesday, June 10) using specialized diving equipment and sonar technology.

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Sheriff's officials say one of the men was pulled from the water at around 10:36 a.m., while the other was recovered at around 3:30 p.m. Both were found in approximately 35 feet of water.

Authorities haven't said why the men might have gone into the water and are not releasing their names at this time.

Colville Tribal Police are currently investigating their deaths.