All Three Lanes Of Wenatchee’s Mission Street To Close For Crane Removal Project
Traffic on a portion of Mission Street in Wenatchee will be heavily impacted later this month by a project to remove a large piece of equipment from a construction site.
The City of Wenatchee says all three lanes of Mission will be closed between Kittitas and Yakima Streets from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21.
City officials say the closure is necessary so that crews with Exxel Pacific can use a massive mobile crane to safely dismantle and remove another large crane which has been at the Majestic Apartments construction site since last year.
A detour will be in place to re-route traffic during the work.
The 7 Most Oddball Roadside Attractions in WA and Its Surrounding States
Cheapism recently shared a list of the most "oddball" roadside attractions in every state. If you're road tripping through Idaho and its neighboring states, you may just see one of these!
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart