All Three Lanes Of Wenatchee’s Mission Street To Close For Crane Removal Project

Traffic on a portion of Mission Street in Wenatchee will be heavily impacted later this month by a project to remove a large piece of equipment from a construction site.

The City of Wenatchee says all three lanes of Mission will be closed between Kittitas and Yakima Streets from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21.

City officials say the closure is necessary so that crews with Exxel Pacific can use a massive mobile crane to safely dismantle and remove another large crane which has been at the Majestic Apartments construction site since last year.

A detour will be in place to re-route traffic during the work.