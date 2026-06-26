Two Injured When Car Strikes Boulder, Overturns Near Chelan
Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Thursday afternoon.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97A about a mile north of Chelan when a sedan driven by 38-year-old Amorita C. Tevino of Omak veered off the roadway, struck a boulder, and overturned - coming to rest blocking the southbound lane of the highway.
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Both Trevino and her lone passenger, 28-year-old Fernando Pahua-Rincon of Brewster, were injured in the crash and transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital for treatment.
Troopers say intoxicants did play a role in the collision, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours.
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Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews