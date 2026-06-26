Crews Save Home From Brushfire That Torches 120 Acres, Destroys Outbuildings Near Warden

An Adams County home is still standing, but several outbuildings are now destroyed following a brushfire on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with Adams County Fire District No. 2 say the blaze broke out at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Schrag Road about five miles northeast of Warden, where crews arrived to find the flames threatening a one-and-a-half-story home.

Firefighters worked quickly to protect the residence and establish a containment perimeter around the fire, which blackened about 120 acres before finally being corralled.

Despite crews' successful efforts to save the home, the blaze did destroy several outbuildings at the same property.

The cause of the fire has not been released.