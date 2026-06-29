Moses Lake Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Handgun At Tow Truck Driver
A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at someone in Moses Lake early Monday.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the wee hours of Monday morning at a mobile home park in the 4800 block of Airway Drive in Moses Lake.
It was there that police say 63-year-old David Johnson of Moses Lake pointed a handgun at a tow truck operator who was in the process of jump-starting a vehicle.
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Police say Johnson surrendered without incident after his home was surrounded by officers, who also found a realistic-looking replica firearm and a combat knife inside his residence.
Johnson was booked into the Grant County Jail for first-degree assault.
Sheriff's officials haven't said what might have predicated the incident.