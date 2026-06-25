One In Critical Condition, Another Jailed Following Stabbing Near Othello

A Franklin County man is jailed in Adams County after police say he stabbed another man near Othello on Tuesday evening.

The Adams County Sheriff says the case began unfolding at around 7:40 p.m., when deputies were contacted by staff from Othello Community Hospital about a man who'd just been dropped off at the emergency department with multiple stab wounds.

Hospital staff reported the party who dropped the man off had left in a hurry and didn't provide any identifying information about his relationship to the patient, 23-year-old Ryan James Kendall of West Richland.

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Investigators say they quickly learned the stabbing had occurred along State Route 26 near Othello and identified 30-year-old Joseph Andrew Abbott of Connell as the prime suspect.

Abbott was located a short time later near the junction of State Routes 17 and 260, and was apprehended with the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

He was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, while Kendall was subsequently airlifted to another regional hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition.