Injured Rock Climber Rescued From Snow Creek Wall Near Leavenworth

A rock climber is recovering after requiring rescue in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness area near Leavenworth over the weekend.

Officials with Chelan County Mountain Rescue say a distress call came in at around 3 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who'd fallen and sustained an ankle injury at the Snow Creek Wall, a popular spot for rock climbers.

Rescue crews arrived to find that the man and his climbing partner had already descended to the base of the wall thanks to the assistance of several local climbers.

From there, the injured climber was able to slowly make his way to the trailhead with the assistance of rescuers and an orthopedic boot to prevent further injury to his ankle.

A crew from Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue then rendezvoused with Mountain Rescue teams and a wheeled litter was used to transport the man the remaining two miles down the trail.

It was unclear if the injured climber was transported to any local hospital via ambulance or private vehicle.