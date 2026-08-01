New Wildfire Along Lake Chelan Creates Evacuations Near Manson

A new wildfire on the north side of Lake Chelan has already prompted evacuations for residents near Manson.

The blaze sparked on Saturday (Aug. 1) afternoon and quickly spread in gusty winds as high as 50 mph under a Red Flag Warning.

A Level 3 Evacuation Notice has been issued for all residents, campgrounds, and other recreational sites from Deep Point Campground to Safety Harbor Campground.

Get our free mobile app

A Level 2 Evacuation Notice has also been established from Deer Point Campground to Mitchell Creek Campground.

Few details are currently available regarding the fire, which is expected to continue its rapid spread through the late evening hours until the winds subside and the Red Flag Warning officially expires at 11 p.m.

KPQ News is closely monitoring this developing situation and will provide further updates when more information becomes available.