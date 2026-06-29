Residents In Moses Lake’s Pelican Point Neighborhood Advised To Move Vehicles

Residents in the Pelican Point neighborhood of Moses Lake are being advised to move their vehicles from city streets in advance of a road construction project.

The Grant County Public Works Department says crews will begin chip sealing work on roads in and around the Pelican Point area beginning Tuesday, June 30.

The work involves layering the roads' paved surfaces with a mixture of hot tar and fine gravel to fill holes and cracks to help extend its lifespan.

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Crews will require all roads to be completely clear of any and all parked vehicles, and residents are being advised to move their cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and other motorized implements by the end of today (Monday, June 29).

Any vehicles that are not moved by the time the project commences will be towed at the owner's expense for retrieval from impound.

Residents can direct any questions they might have to the Public Works Department by calling 509-754-6082.