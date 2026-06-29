Meet Opal, the domestic house mouse. The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the week is a sweet male mouse with soft white fur and little pink eyes. Opal may be small, but he loves attention from his people. He is curious, gentle, and will brighten your day with his little personality.

Because he is intact, Opal will need to be kept away from the ladies and only around other male mice, or the inevitable will happen!. He’s looking for a loving forever home with no cats where he can feel safe and loved.

If you’ve been searching for a tiny companion like a mouse, Opal is available for adoption.

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Opal the house mouse, WVHS Opal the house mouse, WVHS

OPAL

Mouse Breed: Domestic

Age: 7 Months Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0060903015

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Check a gallery of all adoptable pets

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577