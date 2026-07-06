The Chelan County Sheriff's Department says one person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on the old Gorge Road near Chelan on Saturday.

Chief Ryan Moody says the victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle that went over the edge of the road and plunged about 500 feet into the river flowing out of Lake Chelan.

The Gorge Road is a gravel road running between Chelan and Chelan Falls and has steep dropoffs with no guardrails at the scene. Chelan Fire & Rescue's high-angle rescue team assisted the Sheriff's Department in recovering the victim.

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The identification is pending notification of family members. Moody noted impairment was not a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.