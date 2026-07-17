Chelan Hills Fire Survivors Invited to Douglas County Recovery Town Hall

Chelan Hills Fire Survivors Invited to Douglas County Recovery Town Hall

photo credit: Facebook

Residents impacted by the Chelan Hills Fire are invited to a community town hall to learn about available resources and recovery efforts.

Douglas County announced they are hosting the event to connect victims with local agencies, community organizations, and partners to provide information, answer questions, and offer available recovery resources and support services.

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Attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with organizations offering assistance related to disaster recovery, learn about available programs and services, and receive guidance based on individual needs.

The event is open to the public and takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at the Lake Chelan Community Center.

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Filed Under: chelan, Douglas County
Categories: KPQ News

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