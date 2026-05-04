The filing period for elected offices in Washington is underway this week. The 2026 primary election will be held August 4th. Mail-in ballots will be sent to registered voters by July 17th. The 2026 General election is November 4th

Candidates have until Friday, May 8th, at 5:00 p.m. to register and until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11th, if they decide to withdraw from the primary election.

All single-county legislative, superior court, and court of appeals positions now file directly with the Office of the Secretary of State.

Over the course of the week, there will be additions to the pool of candidates so check back for updates, but as of Monday afternoon, May 4th, here are the day one filings on late Monday for local office in Chelan and Douglas County

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Chelan County

Sheriff

Mike Morrison, Wenatchee Republican

Board of Commissioners District #2 Shon D. Smith, Cashmere Republican

PUD Commissioner District 1

Aaron Young, Malaga nonpartisan seat

PUD Commissioner District B

Kelly Allen, Chelan nonpartisan seat

Assessor

Wes Cornelius, Wenatchee GOP

Auditor

Brandt Cappell, Wenatchee Republican

Clerk

Charlene Beck, Wenatchee No Party Preference

Marty Young, Peshastin Republican

Samantha J. Thompson, Wenatchee Republican

Coroner

Earl J. Crowe, Wenatchee Republican

Prosecuting Attorney

Robert W. Sealby, Wenatchee Republican

District Court Judge Position 1

Jon Volyn, Wenatchee nonpartisan seat

District Court Judge Position 2

Allen F. Blackmon, Wenatchee nonpartisan seat

Douglas County

Sheriff

Tyler I. Caille, Mansfield Republican

Adam Musgrove, Rock Island Republican

Board of Commissioners District #3

Marc S. Straub, Orondo Republican

PUD Commissioner District 2

Molly Doneen Simpson, East Wenatchee nonpartisan seat

Assessor

Jim Ruud, Waterville Republican

Auditor

Thad Duvall, East Wenatchee running as Non-Partisan

Clerk

Jen Biggar, Waterville Republican

Coroner

Tanner Bateman, Wenatchee Republican

Prosecuting Attorney

Sean P. Lewis, Waterville Republican

Treasurer

Felisha L. Rosales, East Wenatchee Republican

District Court Judge

Eric C. Biggar, Waterville non-partisan seat

Legislature

State Representative District 7, Position #1

Andrew Engall, Colville Reoublican

State Representative District 7, Position #2

Hunter Abell, Addy Republican

State Representative, District 12, Position #1

Brian Burnett, Wenatchee Republican

State Representative District 12, Position #2

Mike Steele, Chelan Republican

State Representative District 13, Position #1

Tom Dent, Moses Lake Republican

State Representative District 13, Position #2

Deanna Martinez, Moses Lake Republican

Congressional

U.S. Representative District 8

Trinh Ha, Issaquah Republican

U.S. Representative District 4

Amanda McKinney, Yakima Republican

Matt Boehnke, Kennewick Republican

John Duresky, West Richland Democrat

Jacek "Jack" Kobiesa, Pasco No Party Preference

Here is a link to the interactive WA Secretary of State website for candidate filings searchable by county and statewide positions.