Candidates Step Up For Local Offices In Chelan And Douglas
The filing period for elected offices in Washington is underway this week. The 2026 primary election will be held August 4th. Mail-in ballots will be sent to registered voters by July 17th. The 2026 General election is November 4th
Candidates have until Friday, May 8th, at 5:00 p.m. to register and until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11th, if they decide to withdraw from the primary election.
All single-county legislative, superior court, and court of appeals positions now file directly with the Office of the Secretary of State.
Over the course of the week, there will be additions to the pool of candidates so check back for updates, but as of Monday afternoon, May 4th, here are the day one filings on late Monday for local office in Chelan and Douglas County
Chelan County
Sheriff
Mike Morrison, Wenatchee Republican
Board of Commissioners District #2 Shon D. Smith, Cashmere Republican
PUD Commissioner District 1
Aaron Young, Malaga nonpartisan seat
PUD Commissioner District B
Kelly Allen, Chelan nonpartisan seat
Assessor
Wes Cornelius, Wenatchee GOP
Auditor
Brandt Cappell, Wenatchee Republican
Clerk
Charlene Beck, Wenatchee No Party Preference
Marty Young, Peshastin Republican
Samantha J. Thompson, Wenatchee Republican
Coroner
Earl J. Crowe, Wenatchee Republican
Prosecuting Attorney
Robert W. Sealby, Wenatchee Republican
District Court Judge Position 1
Jon Volyn, Wenatchee nonpartisan seat
District Court Judge Position 2
Allen F. Blackmon, Wenatchee nonpartisan seat
Douglas County
Sheriff
Tyler I. Caille, Mansfield Republican
Adam Musgrove, Rock Island Republican
Board of Commissioners District #3
Marc S. Straub, Orondo Republican
PUD Commissioner District 2
Molly Doneen Simpson, East Wenatchee nonpartisan seat
Assessor
Jim Ruud, Waterville Republican
Auditor
Thad Duvall, East Wenatchee running as Non-Partisan
Clerk
Jen Biggar, Waterville Republican
Coroner
Tanner Bateman, Wenatchee Republican
Prosecuting Attorney
Sean P. Lewis, Waterville Republican
Treasurer
Felisha L. Rosales, East Wenatchee Republican
District Court Judge
Eric C. Biggar, Waterville non-partisan seat
Legislature
State Representative District 7, Position #1
Andrew Engall, Colville Reoublican
State Representative District 7, Position #2
Hunter Abell, Addy Republican
State Representative, District 12, Position #1
Brian Burnett, Wenatchee Republican
State Representative District 12, Position #2
Mike Steele, Chelan Republican
State Representative District 13, Position #1
Tom Dent, Moses Lake Republican
State Representative District 13, Position #2
Deanna Martinez, Moses Lake Republican
Congressional
U.S. Representative District 8
Trinh Ha, Issaquah Republican
U.S. Representative District 4
Amanda McKinney, Yakima Republican
Matt Boehnke, Kennewick Republican
John Duresky, West Richland Democrat
Jacek "Jack" Kobiesa, Pasco No Party Preference
Here is a link to the interactive WA Secretary of State website for candidate filings searchable by county and statewide positions.