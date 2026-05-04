Candidates Step Up For Local Offices In Chelan And Douglas

Candidates Step Up For Local Offices In Chelan And Douglas

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The filing period for elected offices in Washington is underway this week. The 2026 primary election will be held August 4th. Mail-in ballots will be sent to registered voters by July 17th. The 2026 General election is November 4th

Candidates have until Friday, May 8th, at 5:00 p.m. to register and until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11th, if they decide to withdraw from the primary election.

All single-county legislative, superior court, and court of appeals positions now file directly with the Office of the Secretary of State.

Over the course of the week, there will be additions to the pool of candidates so check back for updates, but as of Monday afternoon, May 4th, here are the day one filings on late Monday for local office in Chelan and Douglas County

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Chelan County

Sheriff

Mike Morrison, Wenatchee Republican

Board of Commissioners District #2                                                                       Shon D. Smith, Cashmere Republican

PUD Commissioner District 1
Aaron Young, Malaga nonpartisan seat

PUD Commissioner District B
Kelly Allen, Chelan nonpartisan seat

Assessor
Wes Cornelius, Wenatchee GOP

Auditor
Brandt Cappell, Wenatchee Republican

Clerk
Charlene Beck, Wenatchee No Party Preference
Marty Young, Peshastin Republican
Samantha J. Thompson, Wenatchee Republican

Coroner
Earl J. Crowe, Wenatchee Republican

Prosecuting Attorney
Robert W. Sealby, Wenatchee Republican

District Court Judge Position 1
Jon Volyn, Wenatchee nonpartisan seat

District Court Judge Position 2
Allen F. Blackmon, Wenatchee nonpartisan seat

Douglas County

Sheriff
Tyler I. Caille, Mansfield Republican
Adam Musgrove, Rock Island Republican

Board of Commissioners District #3
Marc S. Straub, Orondo Republican

PUD Commissioner District 2
Molly Doneen Simpson, East Wenatchee nonpartisan seat

Assessor
Jim Ruud, Waterville Republican

Auditor
Thad Duvall, East Wenatchee running as Non-Partisan

Clerk
Jen Biggar, Waterville Republican

Coroner
Tanner Bateman, Wenatchee Republican

Prosecuting Attorney
Sean P. Lewis, Waterville Republican

Treasurer
Felisha L. Rosales, East Wenatchee Republican

District Court Judge
Eric C. Biggar, Waterville non-partisan seat

Legislature

State Representative District 7, Position #1
Andrew Engall, Colville Reoublican

State Representative District 7, Position #2
Hunter Abell, Addy Republican

State Representative, District 12, Position #1
Brian Burnett, Wenatchee Republican

State Representative District 12, Position #2
Mike Steele, Chelan Republican

State Representative District 13, Position #1
Tom Dent, Moses Lake Republican

State Representative District 13, Position #2
Deanna Martinez, Moses Lake Republican

Congressional

U.S. Representative District 8
Trinh Ha, Issaquah Republican

U.S. Representative District 4
Amanda McKinney, Yakima Republican
Matt Boehnke, Kennewick Republican
John Duresky, West Richland Democrat
Jacek "Jack" Kobiesa, Pasco No Party Preference

Here is a link to the interactive WA Secretary of State website for candidate filings searchable by county and statewide positions. 

Filed Under: Chelan County, Douglas County, primary election, washington
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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