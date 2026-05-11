Drug overdose deaths decreased in Chelan County from 2024.

READ MORE: Grant County Man Pleads Guilty to Overdose Death

That's the highlight from the Chelan County Coroner's Office's first ever annual coroner report.

Overdose Deaths Declined in 2025

The report said there were 22 drug overdose deaths in 2025. That's down from an all-time high of 37 reported in 2024. Chelan County started to see a dramatic rise in overdose deaths from drugs, especially fentanyl, in 2019.

Breakdown of Chelan County Deaths

The coroner's office saw examined 565 deaths in Chelan County in 2025. 469 of those deaths were natural causes.

Of 69 accidental deaths, there were 26 falls, nine vehicle deaths, and nine were marked as "other." There were three drowning deaths and two deaths from burns.

Get our free mobile app

The office saw 19 suicides in the county last year. Three of those deaths were by a firearm.

There were five deaths by homicide and three deaths that were undetermined.

Coroner’s Office Expanding Operations

The office is highlighting that it obtained budgetary approval for a third position, as currently Coroner Earl Crowe is assisted by Chief Deputy Coroner Faye Fetters.

As part of its operations, the office made 26 referrals to organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations.

Accreditation Goals for the Office

The report is a necessary step towards accreditation for the office, which hopes to earn that mark by the end of the year.