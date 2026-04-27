A 53-year-old man incarcerated in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center is dead.

What Happened Inside the Jail Cell

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In a press release, Chelan County said correctional officers found the man unresponsive in a general population cell at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26. Staff immediately began life-saving efforts, and crews from Wenatchee Valley Fire Department and Ballard Ambulance assisted when they arrived, but ultimately pronounced the man dead at 5:46 a.m.

Investigation and Autopsy Details

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The Chelan County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death.

The Wenatchee Police Department is overseeing a review of the incident. The man's name will be released after the next of kin notification process.

“The safe, secure care and custody of individuals incarcerated at the jail is the highest priority for our staff,” said Chris Sharp, director of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. “When someone passes away in our facility, we take it very seriously because of our commitment to the role we play in our community’s safety. Staff involved with the life-saving efforts have been offered peer support, and we will continue that support as long as it is needed.”

Support Offered to Staff and Inmates

The other incarcerated people in the general population cell with the deceased man have been offered grief support, and staff will continue to support them as needed, Sharp said.