The Chelan County Coroner completed the autopsy on the 53-year-old man who died inside the Chelan County Regional Justice Center last weekend.

What Authorities Know About Scott Glass’ Death

READ MORE: Inmate Found Dead at Chelan County Regional Justice Center

Coroner Earl Crowe told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that Scott A. Glass of Entiat was the inmate who perished. Crowe said the official cause of death is undetermined, but that the office sent a toxicology panel to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. It can take up to 90 days for the results to return.

Why Scott Glass Was Being Held in Jail

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Glass had been held in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since Jan. 17 for charges of attempting to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle - both third-degree felonies. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 29, for a Readiness Hearing.

Glass had previously served more than a decade in jail on various convictions.

Jail Staff Attempted Life-Saving Measures

Chelan County officials notified the public via a press release about Glass' death on Monday. Correctional officers found the man unresponsive in a general population cell early Sunday morning. Staff attempted life-saving efforts, but ultimately pronounced the man deceased approximately 16 minutes after they found him.

Wenatchee Police Reviewing Incident

The Wenatchee Police Department is overseeing a review of the incident. Jail officials say the other incarcerated people in the general population cell bunking with Glass have been offered grief support, and staff will continue to support them as needed.