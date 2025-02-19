East Wenatchee PD Uncovers Burglary Tools, Stolen Goods and More

The East Wenatchee Police Department is calling attention to a brief but fruitful burglary probe that resulted in several arrests.

Shortly before dawn on the morning of Feb. 10, patrol officers were alerted to strange goings-on near the intersection of Rock Island Rd. and 2nd Street SE in East Wenatchee. According to Chief Rick Johnson,

Officers noticed an individual standing on the corner next to a brand-new Coleman minibike, a product sold by a nearby business that had recently reported multiple thefts and burglaries. While investigating, officers discovered a second subject hiding in nearby bushes. The individual was found in possession of a backpack containing a large pair of bolt cutters.

Further inspection of the area led officers to a large hole in the fence surrounding the business, suggesting forced entry. Following the investigation, one of the subjects was taken into custody

The subject was 26-year-old Ryan Parra, who remains in custody, per the Chelan County Regional Justice Center roster. He is charged with the following: second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of burglary tools.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Angel Elias, was jailed two days later on the same charges.

But much work remained, Johnson says. On Thursday (Feb. 13), East Wenatchee PD and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office executed a joint search warrant in the 700 block of N. Baker Ave. Two more suspects were hauled away following the unsavory discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine, bootleg oxycodone, a stolen handgun and stolen power tools. The tools alone were worth an estimated $2,000.