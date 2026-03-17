Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Item in East Wenatchee
The Washington State Patrol Bomb squad responded to a report of a suspicious item outside of a storage building door on the East Wenatchee City Hall campus Monday night.
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How the Suspicious Item Was Discovered
East Wenatchee Police Department said officers responded around 6:40 p.m. after a janitor reported a briefcase on the ground next to the door. Police determined the circumstances were suspicious.
What Security Cameras Revealed
Officers checked the security cameras and found that the briefcase had been placed there during the day, but there were large vehicles blocking the view of the moment when it was placed.
There were no reports of lost or stolen briefcases in the region.
Bomb Squad Investigation Details
The Bomb Squad arrived at about 10:30 p.m. and x-rayed the briefcase, determining there was no bomb in the case.
The parking lot re-opened at approximately 11 p.m.
What Police Are Asking From the Public
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the East Wenatchee Police Department or RiverCom.
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Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton