Two men were stabbed in what police are calling an isolated gang-related incident in East Wenatchee Sunday.

What Happened at the Apartment Complex

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East Wenatchee Police Department Sergeant Karsten Garcia said officers responded to reports of a gang sign at 6:40 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 800 block of N. Baker Ave.

Officers arrived and found two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds. One man was stabbed twice in the back, and his brother-in-law was stabbed in the arm. They were taken to a local hospital for treatement.

Details About the Suspect and Arrest

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Police also determined the suspect, 20-year-old Enrique Torres, had left in an SUV after attempting to stab a third person.

Police say 38-year-old Heather Goodman was in the SUV with Torres. Officers arrested her on charges of complicit assault, criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault.

Search Efforts by Police

Police found the vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Devon Ave. and executed a search warrant on the car and residence. Sgt. Garcia said they were unable to find any evidence during the execution of the warrants.

They did not find Torres or his girlfriend, who was allegedly present at the altercation at the residence. They have not been located by police as of Monday.

No charges have officially been filed against Torres in the case.

What Authorities Say About Public Safety

Police ask the public to report any gang-related activity if they see it. This includes large groups of individuals wearing specific colors, throwing gang signs, wearing bandanas, or acting in an aggressive manner.