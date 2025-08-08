Police utilized a SWAT team to execute a search warrant in East Wenatchee early Thursday morning.

East Wenatchee Police Department said they searched a unit in the Columbia Square Apartments in the 600 block of 4th Street NE in East Wenatchee.

July 31 Shooting Linked to Gang Activity

Police say this operation is part of an ongoing investigation into a possible gang-related shooting that happened Thursday, July 31. Witnesses said they saw a dark-colored truck driving past a nearby residence before firing a gun at a residence.

Investigators Trace Gunfire to Two Locations

Officers discovered the truck abandoned with several bullet holes in the 1300 block of Clements Circle in East Wenatchee.

Video evidence from the scene supports claims people inside the residence on N. Georgia Ave. returned fire at the truck. Detectives responded to the video footage and executed a search warrant at the residence and found bullets embedded in both the interior and exterior of the building.

No Arrests After SWAT Search

Police made no arrests in the SWAT operation or the initial search warrant execution. Investigators have not disclosed if they recovered any items of interest from the SWAT Operation.

No injuries were reported in the initial shooting, which remains under investigation.