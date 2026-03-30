Juvenile In Police Custody After Shooting Incident Near Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are sharing few details about a shooting incident involving a juvenile near Moses Lake on Saturday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred at around 11:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of Dunn Street Northeast.

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Authorities say the shooting suspect is a juvenile who was located at a different location in the Moses Lake vicinity and surrendered to police without incident.

Investigators say no one was injured but have given no additional details about the incident or the suspect, who is rumored to have possibly been harbored from police by an adult prior to being located and arrested.

Sheriff's officials say further details regarding the incident are forthcoming.