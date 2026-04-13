Dry Falls Visitor Center At Sun Lakes State Park Center Closes For Major Renovation Project

A popular roadside attraction in Grant County is now closed through the remainder of this year.

The Washington State Parks & Recreation Commission says the Dry Falls Visitor Center at Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park closed on April 1 for a major renovation project.

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Officials say the $2.3 million effort will improve public safety and enhance the visitor experience at the 61-year-old facility just off State Route 17.

The Parks Commission says the project will include upgrades to HVAC and electrical systems; a new wheelchair lift; refreshed exterior stucco; roof and window improvements; additional parking for people with disabilities and other parking lot restorations; and new ADA-compliant bathrooms.

Visitors to the area are being advised that they can still view Dry Falls and Deep Lake from different places within the park, while travelers can find restrooms in nearby Sun Lakes State Park to the south and in the town of Coulee City just to the north.

The project is expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 2027, with the new facility ready for public unveiling next spring.