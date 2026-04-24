Endangered Sandhill Cranes Return To Methow Valley For Sixth Straight Year

Two examples of a rare bird species have made their way back to North Central Washington this year.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife says for the sixth year in a row, a pair of sandhill cranes (Antigone canadensis) have returned to nest in the Methow Wildlife Area near Winthrop.

For their return, the cranes have once again favored the Big Valley Unit within the Area's 35,000 approximate acres in the Methow River Watershed, where the mating pair have successfully hatched nine baby cranes or colts.

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Biologists say five of the hatchlings have also been successfully fledged, meaning they have already developed the necessary feathers to take flight.

The sandhill crane is one of Washington's most endangered birds, and the successful breeding observed by wildlife officials this spring at Big Valley has offered a glimmer of hope that their lessened adult numbers might soon reach slightly-elevated heights.

The nesting pair is one of only 40 or so known breeding pairs of the crane in Washington State, and the only pair in the Methow Valley.

In order to protect the cranes and keep them from being disturbed, officials with Fish & Wildlife have closed off a portion of the Methow Wildlife Area from April 15 through Sept. 14.

They say one of the biggest issues the cranes can face from visitors are off-leash dogs, so officials are asking the public to make certain their pets are properly leashed within the Area and to respect the closure boundaries, which are clearly marked.

Roughly 25,000-35,000 of the roughly 650,000 cranes that remain in the world migrate through Washington State annually.