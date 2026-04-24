Health Officials Confirm Measles Outbreak At Ellensburg Elementary School

Health officials in Kittitas County are warning about a potential measles exposure at an elementary school as levels of the illness reach outbreak status.

The Kittitas County Public Health Department says the possible exposures occurred at Valley View Elementary in Ellensburg between April 8 and April 15.

Three students at Valley View have already tested positive for measles, which has qualified as an outbreak of the illness according to the Washington State Department of Health.

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Because the cases and exposures have occurred at an elementary school, county health officials say the virus is more likely to spread and cause further measles cases or measles side effects.

Guidance has been issued for those who might have been exposed at the school, with anyone who's already received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine not required to quarantine, provided they have proof of their vaccination status.

Individuals who've received a single dose of MMR may continue working or attending classes at the school but are being advised to monitor very closely for any symptoms of measles.

Those who are unvaccinated or uncertain of their vaccination status are being instructed to quarantine and contact their medical provider for further assistance.

School officials say unvaccinated students will not be allowed to attend classes until after May 5, when the incubation period for possible exposures expires.

Those who might have been exposed and are experiencing any symptoms of measles are also being asked to notify their medical provider prior to seeking treatment at a walk-in clinic or emergency room.

Health experts continue to warn the public that measles is extremely contagious and the virus which causes the illness can linger in just about any space for up to two hours after an infected person has been there.

Health officials say the best protection against measles is vaccination, and people can check their vaccination status through their local health department.

The trio of measles cases at Valley View now bring the total number of confirmed cases in Kittitas County for 2026 to eight, which comprises over 20% of the 37 statewide cases to date this year.