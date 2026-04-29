Pangborn Airport Announces Non-Stop Service To Portland Beginning This October

After decades of only offering non-stop service to Seattle, travelers will soon be able to take direct flights to Portland, Ore. from Pangborn Memorial Airport.

On Wednesday, the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority announced it has reached a deal with Horizon Air to offer non-stop service to the Beaver State's largest city.

The Port says the new service will expand regional connectivity for travelers to access a wider variety of domestic and international destinations through Portland International Airport.

Get our free mobile app

“This new route is an exciting step forward for our region,” says Port Commissioner JC Baldwin. “Direct service to Portland enhances mobility for residents, supports local businesses, and strengthens our ability to attract visitors and investment to Chelan and Douglas Counties.”

Port officials say the new service is expected to benefit both business and leisure travelers by providing an alternative to lengthy drive times with additional connections.

Kirsten Amrine, the Port's vice president of revenue management & network planning says, “Connecting Wenatchee to Portland provides our guests east of the Cascades more flexibility with travel plans that can take them to or through Portland in addition to the Seattle service they’ve come to rely on.”

Passengers will soon be able to book flights from Pangborn to Portland using Alaska Airlines' website and mobile app, which will both offer specific details about fares and schedules.

The new service from Pangborn to Portland International Airport are scheduled for October 3.

Pangborn Memorial Airport is owned and operated by the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority.