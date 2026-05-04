Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Omak Man

Police in North Central Washington have issued a Silver Alert for a missing at-risk elderly Omak man.

The Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office early Monday for 84-year-old Glen Launer, who was reportedly last seen on Friday (May 3) at around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of East Bartlett Avenue in Omak.

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Launer may have been traveling in a brown 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Washington license plate # C64478F.

Launer is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds with silver gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say the disappearance of Launer poses a credible threat to his health and safety, and anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts or who thinks they might have seen him is being asked to contact the Washington State Patrol or the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office by simply dialing 9-1-1.