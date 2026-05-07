Ellensburg Man Jailed For Attempted Murder After Stabbing Near Vantage

An Ellensburg man is behind bars after police say he tried to kill another man by stabbing him at least once on Wednesday night.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of an assault at a residence on the Vantage Highway near Beacon Ridge Road, and arrived at the scene to discover a 20-year-old man bleeding profusely from a stab wound to the neck.

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Investigators also learned that the suspect, 20-year-old Eduardo Salgado, had reportedly fled the scene before they arrived.

A short time later, deputies were advised of a single-vehicle accident involving a sedan whose description matched that of the suspect's car about eight miles west on the Vantage Highway near Fox Road.

After responding to the accident site, investigators confirmed that Salgado had struck a telephone poll with his vehicle as he was attempting to flee from police.

He was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on a recommended charge of attempted murder following a medical evaluation and treatment for cuts to his hands at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.

Meanwhile, Salgado's alleged victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where his current medical status was not immediately available.

Police say Salgado and the victim are acquainted but it's not yet know what might have predicated the incident.