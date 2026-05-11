Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck By Car On SR-26 Near La Crosse

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car near the Adams County line late Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just before 11 p.m. on State Route 26 a few miles south of LaCrosse when a sedan driven by 55-year-old Christopher Finnestead of Damascus, Ore. struck the 42-year-old male cyclist from Spokane, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Finnestead and his lone passenger were uninjured in the collision, and the State Patrol is withholding the name of the decedent pending next on kin notifications.

Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the accident, but they're still investigating what might have caused the fatal crash.